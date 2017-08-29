NW Mo. chapter of Red Cross packs up emergency response vehicle as they prepare to make the trip to Texas to help with relief efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Volunteers from the American Red Cross will leave the metro Tuesday and head to Texas to help with the relief effort in Houston.

Volunteers will load up one of the emergency response vehicles and hit the road around 9 a.m.

The volunteers are from the northwest Missouri chapter in St. Joseph, Mo. Their emergency response vehicle has been in the metro helping local flood victims after the heavy rains the last two weeks.

The volunteers will head directly to Austin, Texas where they have a staging area already working. Once there the volunteers will then get their orders to go out into impacted areas.

Right now the Red Cross has enough supplies to help 28,000 flooding victims and more is being sent to help an additional 22,000.

If you'd like to help, click here.