× One person dead, another injured after vehicle hits tree near 207th and Moonlight in JoCo.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Firefighters confirm that one person is dead after a car hit a tree at 207th and Moonlight Tuesday morning.

Officials say the second person in the vehicle has minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 7:41 a.m.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and the cause is under investigation.