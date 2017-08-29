× Prosecutor announces charges in Indian Creek Trail murder, another killing near 67th & Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges Tuesday afternoon against Fredrick Scott, a suspect in the Indian Creek Trail murders.

As a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith named 22-year-old Fredrick D. Scott as the suspect in two fatal shootings, and said the investigation is ongoing, and is also a suspect in other homicides in the area.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Scott faces first degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the murders of Steven Gibbons on August 13, 2017 near 67th and Troost, and 55-year-old John Palmer found dead near E. Bannister and Lydia Avenue.

Jean Peters Baker said Scott remains a suspect, but as of now is not charged, in three other murders that occurred in close proximity. (Scroll down to see map.)

Police said that while there is no physical evidence tying the four cases together, all four victims are white men and three of them were walking their dogs either on the trail or close to the trail. Detectives noted the pattern and say all four investigations are active.

In June, more than a month after Mike Darby’s murder, police released a video of a person they wanted to identify. The video showed a figure with a backpack walking down a path along Indian Creek Trail the same day Darby was murdered. The video appears to have been recorded at 5:47 a.m. Police found Darby’s body around 6:30 a.m. on May 18th after he was discovered by a bicyclist.

