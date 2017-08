RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside police need your help finding 13-year-old Jaiden Adams.

She left her Riverside home Monday without permission.

Police say she may be with 34-year-old Michael Wooten. Authorities have not yet released a photo of him, but they say he drives a silver 2001 Dodge Ram truck with Kansas plates 448 COR. They may be headed to KCK.

If you know their whereabouts call Riverside Police Department at (816) 741-1191.