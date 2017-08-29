Royals’ Duffy apologizes for distraction, GM Moore talks accountability following pitcher’s DUI arrest, charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy and General Manager Dayton Moore addressed Duffy's arrest and DUI charge for an incident that Overland Park police say happened Sunday night. Duffy didn't take any questions, but did make a brief statement:

"I apologize for the distraction, especially with where the team's at right now," he told reporters gathered at Kauffman Stadium.

"To every kid out there that looks up to me, that has read a headline, I just want to continue to do great for the city, I promise you that. When everything comes out and shakes out, I'm going to be better because of it. I'm standing on a lot of people's shoulders right now. A lot of people have done a lot of things to help me get to where I'm at. Let the facts shake out and please continue to have faith in me because I'm better than the distraction that is at hand," he continued.

Duffy then turned his attention to Moore and his teammates.

"Ultimately, it's the man to my right, I owe my life to this guy and I owe everything that I've gotten to this point to this guy, and to my team in the clubhouse," Duffy said.

Charging documents say that at about 7:35 on Sunday night, Duffy drove his 2015 black Cadillac Escalade up to a drive-thru of a Burger King near 135th Street and Metcalf.

The restaurant manager on duty Tuesday afternoon told FOX 4 that while no one in the restaurant recognized Duffy when he was there, they remembered that he was well-mannered as he ordered food.

No one suspected anything unusual or noticed the smell of alcohol according to the manager, but when they looked out of the window, Duffy appeared to be asleep at the wheel.

The employees were concerned for his well-being and called police, the manager said.

After Duffy left the podium on Tuesday afternoon, Moore talked about fallibility and accountability.

“He’s hurting, but honestly, I’m glad he’s hurting. He needs to hurt. He needs to feel shame. And he can never ever forget what he’s experiencing, because it’s real and it’s life-changing, and hopefully it never happens again,” Moore said.

"These guys, they're human beings. They make mistakes. And for us to put our faith in a person or an athlete as a perfect vessel, someone who's always going to make the right choices, it's just, it's a failed way to live your life. And Danny obviously regrets the situation," he continued.

Duffy is scheduled to appear in Overland Park Municipal Court Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. According to the Royals schedule, the team will be in Toronto that night to play the Blue Jays.

He's currently on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to August 26 with a left elbow impingement, and could rejoin the team in early September pending any discipline related to his legal matter. He had returned to Kansas City last Saturday while the team was in Cleveland to get an MRI on that elbow, which showed no further damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, one he's torn in the past and needed Tommy John surgery for.

Moore didn't say if he was facing a suspension by either the team or the MLB Commissioner's Office, but did say the team will support him and will deal with the consequences.

"It's something that hopefully he learns from, we all learn from, but we'll support him, but there's obviously consequences for actions. That's the way life works. That's the way it should work," Moore said. "It's disappointing. It's regretful. There's no excuses - being on the disabled list. It's a mistake, you learn from it, you move on."