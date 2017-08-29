× Royals pitcher Danny Duffy charged with DUI, source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals pitcher Danny Duffy was arrested and charged Sunday with driving while under the influence.

It was around 7:35 p.m., when Duffy was pulled over at a Burger King near 135th Street and Metcalf, according to a source close to the investigation

Duffy is expected to appear in Overland Park Municipal Court Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. According to the Royals schedule, the team will be in Toronto that day to take on the Blue Jays.

Duffy is not currently listed on the Royals active roster. He was listed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a sore elbow.

Fox 4 reached out to the Royals for a comment, but have not yet heard back at the time this story was posted. If and when they respond, it will be added to the post.

