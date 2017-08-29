Watch live: Prosecutor expected to announce important developments in Indian Creek Trail murders case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will announce charges Tuesday afternoon against a suspect believed to be connected to ‘recent homicides’, according to the prosecutors office.

While the prosecutor did not specify which recent homicides, FOX 4 has learned from sources that the announcement concerns the unsolved murders along the Indian Creek Trail.

The news conference will be held at 3:00 p.m. at South Patrol, 8701 Marion Park Drive.

The so-called Indian Creek Trail murders’ date back to August of 2016 when 55-year-old John Palmer was killed and found near E. Bannister and Lydia Avenue.

Then, three more murders occurred in close proximity. (Scroll down to see map.)

Police said that while there is no physical evidence tying the four cases together, all four victims are white men and three of them were walking their dogs either on the trail or close to the trail. Detectives noted the pattern and say all four investigations are active.

In June, more than a month after Mike Darby’s murder, police released a video of a person they wanted to identify. The video showed a figure with a backpack walking down a path along Indian Creek Trail the same day Darby was murdered. The video appears to have been recorded at 5:47 a.m. Police found Darby’s body around 6:30 a.m. on May 18th after he was discovered by a bicyclist.

