While mourning the loss of one daughter, KCMO family holds on to hope their other daughter will recover after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving three children and their father Wednesday morning has now turned deadly.

Pastor Jason Johns was taking his three kids to school: Hope, 5, Elise, 8, and Kaden, 10, when another car pulled out in front of them at Gregory and Paseo. Even at 35 miles per hour, the impact was so strong, it pushed the family’s truck into a light pole.

Hope and Elise were both transported to the ICU at Children’s Mercy. Elise was placed on life support but has since lost her battle.

“After 5 long days of battling Elise has gone to be with Jesus,” her father posted at 12 a.m. Tuesday to a GoFundMe page created to help the family pay for their medical bills.

Hope has an uphill battle, but is starting to show subtle signs of progress.

“As I sat here undone in a state of numb shock that my baby is gone trying to think of what to say, Kaden came running from Hopes room yelling, SHE MOVED HER FEET DAD, SHE MOVED HER FEET!” her dad added to the post.

As of Friday, Jason was pretty banged up, but checked himself out of the hospital to be by his wife and daughters over the weekend. Their son Kaden is out of the hospital now, too, with his arm in a cast.

The Johns family bought an old Catholic church and 9th & Norton and made it part of the “Rock Tribe” church. Jason still doesn’t take a salary and has no insurance. But their deep love for the community is being recognized through mountains of prayers and nearly $123,000 in donations to a GoFundMe page.

“Thank you to everyone who has poured your prayers, tears, donations, nourishment and love into this family the past five days,” Jason’s update said.

Police continue to investigate the crash. So far, the driver who hit the Johns family hasn’t been ticketed or charged.

You can read Jason’s full update below:

“Thank you all for your continued prayers, love, and support. After 5 long days of battling Elise has gone to be with Jesus. There is a time to hold on and a time to let go. We have been holding on hoping, fighting, and believing for a miracle but for Elise it is time to let her go. I do not pretend to understand why some get healed and some don’t. The thing we don’t let go of is our faith and belief that miracles do happen and that God is good! Our deepest pain has turned to rejoicing! As I sat here undone in a state of numb shock that my baby is gone trying to think of what to say, Kaden came running from Hopes room yelling, SHE MOVED HER FEET DAD, SHE MOVED HER FEET! So on the heals of gut wrenching heartache we have our miracle! We will keep you all updated on when the service will be to celebrate Elise’s life! Thank you again for all the love!!”

Thank you to everyone who has poured your prayers, tears, donations, nourishment and love into this family the past five days. We continue to ask for prayers for Hope to be healed with FULL mobility in her fingers, hands, arms and legs. We believe that Hope will walk her way out of the hospital! Until then, we continue to pray for her body and for the the clinicians at Children’s Mercy who are working with so much love to give her care. Hope has 1-2 nurses by her bed 24/7 aside all her family. Each nurse has built a special bond with Hope learning the ways she communicates. She’s able to mouth what she wants and is fully aware of her surroundings. With the gift cards you’ve donated through Amazon (see requests below) we’ve been able to order her a specialized iPad holder so she can watch her favorite movies right beside her.

