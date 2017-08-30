Harrisonville community reacts after teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- A Harrisonville teacher is in hot water, accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

The district and police are only acknowledging they are looking into the allegations first made back on Friday. Parents and students are shocked, and also frustrated they didn't know anything about it until now.

A small town and close-knit community is not the place parents and students expect to hear about allegations of teacher misconduct.

"It freaks me out a little bit. It's kind of creepy," said Harrisonville High School student Zachary Warden.

Warden says the rumor mill's been cranking at full steam inside Harrisonville High since everyone started learning a teacher at the school had been put on paid leave, accused of inappropriate behavior with a student. His mom just found out about the incident when she picked him up from school Wednesday.

"It's just wrong no mater what," said April Warden, Zachary's mom.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a brief statement posted on Facebook from Harrisonville Police was the only official word the community had gotten about the investigation.

The school board president released a statement to FOX 4 saying in part that police and the children's division were looped in when the allegations were made last Friday and that, "The district remains committed to protecting our students, ensuring they have a safe learning environment."

Some parents shared their frustration on social media that the district didn't notify parents personally and that it took five days for any information to surface.

"One of our teachers that we trust..is just..that's done," said Zachary Warden.

"It makes you wonder just what goes through their minds, really. It's sad," said April Warden.

The district and police aren't naming those involved, but say all allegations of teacher misconduct are taken very seriously.

Many parents are using this is an opportunity to remind teens about boundaries and to tell someone if that trust is violated.

