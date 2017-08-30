× Harrisonville School District staff member accused of having inappropriate contact with a student

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A staff member in the Harrisonville School District is now on administrative leave, after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student.

The school board sent a letter to Fox 4 Wednesday that said the district learned of the allegations Friday and immediately contacted law enforcement along with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.

In the letter, School Board President R.J. Knox said the district is limited in the information they can provide until the matter has been properly investigated.

“The district remains committed to protecting our students and ensuring that they have a safe learning environment. We take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and will continue to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations,” Knox added.

The staff member’s name has not been released by the district.

Fox 4 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as the become available.






