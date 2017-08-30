In radio interview, Royals manager Yost talks about Duffy’s DUI charge, avoiding off-field mistakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Speaking with MLB Network Radio a day after a DUI allegation surfaced against his ace pitcher Danny Duffy, Royals manager Ned Yost talked about the pitcher's arrest, and how the organization tries to help players avoid making mistakes off the field.

"There's been probably 10 times I've had Danny in my office this year, 'how you doing?' Just talking about life things, not anything about baseball, not anything about help. I think as an organization we do that as well as anybody to teach, and to try and make aware of the potential pitfalls out there, and what a bad decision can do for your career," Yost told Inside the Pitch.

"What Dayton does so well is that he puts programs into place in our organization. He has players like Reggie Sanders, Jeff Suppan, players that have been in this organization, character players, that visit the minor leagues that help mentor these players. Numerous programs on not baseball, but life in general," he continued.

Charging documents say that at about 7:35 on Sunday night, Duffy drove his 2015 black Cadillac Escalade up to a drive-thru of a Burger King near 135th Street and Metcalf and ordered food.

No one suspected anything unusual or noticed the smell of alcohol according to a manager who spoke with FOX 4, but when they looked out of the window, Duffy appeared to be asleep at the wheel.

The employees were concerned for his well-being and called police, the restaurant manager said. Duffy was cited for DUI in Overland Park.

Duffy made a brief statement after news of the allegation went public: "I apologize for the distraction, especially with where the team's at right now," he said.

"Ultimately, it's the man to my right (referring to General Manager Dayton Moore), I owe my life to this guy and I owe everything that I've gotten to this point to this guy, and to my team in the clubhouse," Duffy concluded.

Moore spoke at length on Tuesday about making the right decisions, and said the club hopes Duffy improves from this situation.

"It's something that hopefully he learns from, we all learn from, but we'll support him, but there's obviously consequences for actions. That's the way life works. That's the way it should work," Moore said. "It's disappointing. It's regretful. There's no excuses - being on the disabled list. It's a mistake, you learn from it, you move on."