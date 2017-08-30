Independence police searching for woman missing since April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman missing since April 3, 2017.

Police said Janelle M. Johnson, 48, was kast seen by a case worker on April 3, when she dropped her off in the 5800 block of Forest in Kansas City, Mo.

Police said Johnson is homeless and suffers from liver complications, and it is believed she does not have her medication.

On May 17, police said someone named Bernadette contacted a case worker and said she had some of Johnson’s property.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Janelle M. Johnson, or Bernadette, is urged to call the TIPS hotline immediately at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.