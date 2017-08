KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kan., are investigating a shooting Wednesday that KCK police chief Terry Zeigler says is likely a homicide.

The shooting occurred along North 75th Drive near Everett Avenue.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or if there were any other injuries involved.

Officers working a shooting at 1400 N 75th Drive. Being told it is going to be a homicide, detectives are in route. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) August 30, 2017