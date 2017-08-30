Leavenworth County jury finds former VA worker accused of sexual battery guilty on all counts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- On Wednesday afternoon jurors began deliberations in the trial of former Leavenworth VA physician's assistant Mark Wisner, who was charged with sexually abusing some of his patients. Jurors found him guilty of aggravated criminal sodomy and five counts of aggravated sexual battery.

He'll be sentenced on September 29.

Several former patients testified Monday and Tuesday. Witnesses said Wisner made sexually suggestive comments about their anatomy.

When the Leavenworth County prosecutor rested, Wisner chose not to put on a defense.

Wisner surrendered his medical license in 2015 after at least seven patients accused him of abuse, and medical regulators said at the time that others could come forward. Wisner agreed in a consent order that he violated the law by having inappropriate sexual contact with patients and overprescribing medication. He faces at least a dozen lawsuits, with some former VA patients seeking $3 million in damages.

The investigators questioned Wisner during the 2015 interview about targeting young or muscular VA patients, taking steps to convince them to return for regular treatment at the hospital and attempting to cover his tracks by maintaining false medical records.

"I don't have any business in medicine. Period," Wisner also told the investigators before being charged.

The hospital has said it stopped Wisner from seeing patients and began an investigation after the allegations surfaced.

FOX 4 will have continuing coverage about the verdict from Leavenworth County during evening newscasts and on fox4kc.com.

Download the FOX 4 app to get the latest news updates sent directly to your phone: FOX 4 Android app | FOX 4 iPhone app