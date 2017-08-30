Metro firefighters mobilize to assist with ongoing rescue efforts in flood-ravaged Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of Kansas City-area firefighters is answering a call for help in Texas. On Wednesday evening firefighters from Kansas City, Mo., and Central Jackson County departments prepared for the trip.

"We're taking two of our air boats, three flat-bottom boats and some inflatable zodiac boats," said Larry Young, KCFD Rescue Battalion Chief.

It`s equipment firefighters will use to help with ongoing rescue efforts in flood affected areas.

"[The boats will] be able to get people out of the water to evacuate, help the injured and we can get to some of the areas with the airboats that some boats may not be able to get to," Young explained.

Local fire officials say they`re happy to help the community, and provide relief to first responders that have been working around the clock to keep people safe.

"The responders that are going down there have been either on federal deployments or state deployments so we've kind of been there, we kind of know what they're going through and we're just anxious to get down there and try to help them out," said Young.

Directors of Kansas City area non-profit "Taking it to the Streets" will travel to Texas as well providing meals to firefighters while they work.

"These men and women will be going out up to 12 hours a day at least, and they need the hydration, they need the meals, they need to snacks and that's what we're going to do," said Scott Lamaster, Founder of Taking it to The Streets.

Lamaster says disaster relief is part of his organization's mission, and he's glad to meet this basic need for those who will be working to make a difference.

"We want to make sure that the men and women that are going to serve are well hydrated and fed, and we keep them going so they can serve the community there in Houston," said Lamaster.