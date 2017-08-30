Mike Darby’s family, friends react with mixed emotions to arrest of man who may be suspected in killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Family and friends of Mike Darby shared their reaction to Tuesday's arrest of Fredrick Scott, accused of murdering two men, and he may be suspected of killing more victims along the Indian Creek Trail.

Mike Darby's body was found on the trail by a jogger in may. He was the co-owner of Coach's Bar and Grill.

"Yesterday was both a good day and a bad day for the Darby family," his brother, Bob Darby, said.

Despite investigators making progress in to naming the man suspected of killing five people, Mike Darby, family and friends are still reeling.

"It's mixed emotions. I'm happy on one side that there's movement towards resolution, a conviction. On the other side I know it's not final as far as Mike is concerned," friend Keith Steiniger said.

Investigators arrested and charged 22-year-old Fredrick Scott in two deadly shootings, however, Scott has not yet been charged for three Indian Creek Trail murders.

Steiniger knew Mike Darby for more than 10 years. The killings of the four other men is something he struggles to accept.

"I don't understand it and that's the part that's hard. There is no rhyme or reason to why so I don't know how you get comfortable with that. I don't know if you can ever get comfortable with that," he said.

The Darby family are still urging the community to call investigators with any information on the cases, but believe the right man is behind bars.

"Our family is confident that they have the right person. I'm dead sure they have the right person and we're confident it's going to be solved," Bob Darby said.