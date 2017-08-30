Police engaged in standoff at 2nd and Locust in Lawrence, Kan.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police are engaged in a standoff at a residence in Lawrence, Kan., imploring the public to avoid the area near Riverfront Park.

Lawrence PD tweeted shortly before 4 p.m. that there was a “large police presence northwest of 2nd/Locust. Incident involving firearm. Avoid area.”

They later added, “At this time the incident is confined to a single residence. Again, working on securing the perimeter.”

Police tweeted at 4:15 p.m,. “Do not enter the levee between riverfront park and 2nd/Locust. The area is not secure or safe.”

