Programs looking for local families to host foreign exchange students who were assigned to the Texas area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In additional to destroying homes and taking lives, Hurricane Harvey is also causing some problems for the international student exchange program.

The problem is that some families in south Texas and Louisiana were supposed to take in foreign exchange students.

So now, advisors in Kansas are hoping local families will take in some additional students. They're looking to place somewhere between 5 to 10 boys in the state.

"You just have to agree to open your home you have to file out an online application you have to be approved naturally through back round checks so that we make sure that are families are good, to treat our kids. We just ask that you open your home and treat them like your own and let them be involved with high school and activities," said Connie Chaple, advisor for the state of Kansas for international student exchange.

The boys are mainly from Brazil and some Asian countries and are finishing up their senior year. It is a nine month program during this school year.

it's not something that can happen overnight, but it could help out for months to come.

If you think you might be able to help out, click here.

There is also an organization looking for host families in Kansas City, Mo. If you'd like to help them, click here.