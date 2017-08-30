Raytown church conducting one-day drive to collect relief supplies for shelters in Houston

RAYTOWN, Mo. — If you’ve been looking for a way to help those impacted by Harvey, a local church has an opportunity for you.

Connection Point Church is hosting an emergency relief supplies collection from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The one-day drive is being held inside the main entrance under the steeple.

The church said they are hoping to collect bottled water, infant supplies such as formula, diapers or baby wipes. They are also asking for hygiene items. They are not asking for clothes.

A member of the Connection Point family will deliver the supplies to a shelter in her community when she returns home to Houston Thursday.

