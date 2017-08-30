How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Report says Chiefs RB Spencer Ware will have season ending surgery to repair torn PCL and LCL

Posted 12:56 pm, August 30, 2017

SEATTLE, WA – AUGUST 25: Running back Spencer Ware #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the game with an injury in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s as bad as Chiefs fans feared, NFL Network reports that multiple tests confirm that Chiefs running back Spencer Ware suffered a torn PCL and LCL.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that a source told him surgery is imminent for the running back.

Rapoport says Ware is done for the 2017 and an “intense rehab awaits.”

The blow came during Friday night’s preseason game in Seattle.

On Sunday Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that third-round draft pick Kareem Hunt will be the starter for the season opener on Sept. 7 at New England. Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller will likely serve as backups.