Report says Chiefs RB Spencer Ware will have season ending surgery to repair torn PCL and LCL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s as bad as Chiefs fans feared, NFL Network reports that multiple tests confirm that Chiefs running back Spencer Ware suffered a torn PCL and LCL.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that a source told him surgery is imminent for the running back.

Rapoport says Ware is done for the 2017 and an “intense rehab awaits.”

The blow came during Friday night’s preseason game in Seattle.

On Sunday Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that third-round draft pick Kareem Hunt will be the starter for the season opener on Sept. 7 at New England. Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller will likely serve as backups.