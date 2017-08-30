Smoked potato salad and dessert to serve at your next bbq

Smoked Potato Salad
Ingredients:
3-4lbs, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Cooked
Dressing:
4 Cups, Mayonnaise
1/4 Cup, Prepared Yellow Mustard
3 Cups, Shredded Cheddar
1 Cup, Chopped Bacon
12-15, Green Onions
1 teaspoon, Salt
1 teaspoon, Pepper
Directions:
Precook potatoes, cool, then slice into quarters.
Combine all dressing ingredients in mixing bowl.
Add potatoes until desired creaminess is reached.
Garnish with bacon, paprika, green onions.
