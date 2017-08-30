Smoked potato salad and dessert to serve at your next bbq

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smoked Potato Salad

Ingredients:

3-4lbs, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Cooked

Dressing:

4 Cups, Mayonnaise

1/4 Cup, Prepared Yellow Mustard

3 Cups, Shredded Cheddar

1 Cup, Chopped Bacon

12-15, Green Onions

1 teaspoon, Salt

1 teaspoon, Pepper

Directions:

Precook potatoes, cool, then slice into quarters.

Combine all dressing ingredients in mixing bowl.

Add potatoes until desired creaminess is reached.

Garnish with bacon, paprika, green onions.

