Springfield, Mo., prepares for President Trump to visit and make speech on tax reform

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- President Donald Trump will visit Springfield, Mo., in a few hours to give a very important speech, but his visit is not open to the public.

Air Force One is expected to land in Springfield sometime around 1 p.m. The President will then visit the Loren Cook Company, the largest manufacturer in Springfield, where they make exhaust fans and ventilation systems.

Then at 1:30 p.m., he will begin his speech on reforming the tax code.

This event is closed to the public - only employees and the media will be allowed inside. After that, he will fly out of Springfield, Mo.

Trump spent Tuesday in Texas talking about Hurricane Harvey. Wednesday, he will spend the day talking about tax reform. He is not expected to release a lot of details - Congressional Republicans are working on those right now- but he wants to cut taxes for the middle class, eliminate loopholes and lower the tax rate for corporations.

The President believes freeing up money for businesses will encourage expansion, more employment and higher wages.

While it is unclear why the president decided to visit Springfield, the owners of the Loren Cook Company donated close to a quarter of a million dollars to Republican candidates in Missouri in the last election cycle. The President hopes voters will not re-elect Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill in the midterm elections next fall.

Protesters are expected to be out in Springfield Wednesday morning, but just how many is anyone's guess. An anti-Trump rally Tuesday at Springfield's City Hall only attracted a couple dozen people.

Fox 4 will have multiple crews in Springfield for the president's speech and will broadcast it live online and on Facebook starting at 1:30 p.m.

