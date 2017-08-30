Victims feel vindication from guilty verdicts served to former VA worker Mark Wisner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- A former physician’s assistant was found guilty for sexually assaulting patients at the Leavenworth Veterans Administration hospital.

It`s a victory that has been years in the making for victims who say they`ve been forever changed by their ordeal.

“These veterans have been through a lot. They've been through a lot through their service. They've been through a lot coming back to America and then having to deal with this,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Several veterans testified in court, recounting their stories of unwanted sexual contact with Mark Wisner. Victims say Wisner groped their genitals, forced them to get prostate and genital exams they didn`t need, and had even made sexual advances.

Some told FOX 4 that Wisner would withhold medication if they didn`t go through with the exams. Several of the victims declined to speak on camera following Wednesday’s verdict, but previously sat down to share with FOX 4 what they encountered.

Off camera, FOX 4 heard from victims expressing frustration about the process taking too long for the case to go to trial, with allegations against Wisner dating back to 2009. Some victims say no one believed them at first.

Thompson hopes Wednesday`s verdict will not only comfort the victims involved, but give unknown victims, if any, the confidence to speak out.

"I would hope it would be encouraging for anyone to come forward with any type of wrong that may happen to them and be able to pursue charges and help do that, and I would hope people would do that as soon as something bad happens to them,” said Thompson.

Wisner was found guilty on one count of criminal sodomy, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and three counts of sexual battery. He is expected back in court for sentencing on September 29th.