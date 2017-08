Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Crews are busy making repairs after a water main broke in Merriam, Kan., Wednesday morning.

Johnson Drive was closed in one direction at Mackey Street. Mackey Street is one block east of Antioch.

Around 6:30 a.m., crews opened up the nearby fire hydrant to relieve some of the water pressure around the break.

It was not immediately clear how many residents were impacted.