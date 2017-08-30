Wyandotte County DA urges community communication as murdered mom’s family still seeks justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Wednesday marked one year since the Kansas City Kansas murder of Natasha Hays, 38. It also caps a year that has seen four teens murdered in KCK since. Police and prosecutors think at least some, if not all of those cases could be retaliation for the original and subsequent homicides.

Hays, a mother of three, was killed in her sleep, August 30th, 2016 at her home at 9th and Cleveland.

“I can’t even tell you the kids were targets, we don’t know that, the only thing we know that she was in sleep in her bed and didn’t get the opportunity to wake up," her sister Crystal Hays said.

Natasha Hays' teenage son Mike Adams Jr. would be charged with the killing of 15-year-old Brannae Brown days later. Police say her September 2 death was related.

But Hays' murder has gone unsolved. Police have only said witnesses spotted a late model silver Chevy speeding from the drive-by shooting.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree attended the vigil, speaking to a crowd full of people wearing shirts that read "Justice for Tasha," and also believe her son is innocent.

“We will never get justice unless we get the community to communicate,” Dupree said.

Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating three more murders of teens this month. Brannae's brother Brandon Browne, 15, was killed August 6th. Then on August 17th, Le'andrew Vaughn, 17 and Adarius Barber, 16 were shot and killed.

“We just buried my son and my nephew two weeks ago, so this is really difficult for us as a family," Hays sister Crystal said.

“I don’t understand why this is happening to our family, we don’t want to retaliate to nobody, we just want justice for my mama," Hays daughter Mya told the crowd.

Hays is also cousin to singer and actress Janelle Monae, who wasn't spotted at the vigil.