× $50,000 raised to help employees who lost their job when Coach’s Bar & Grill experienced historic flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In recent weeks, Kansas City restaurants have worked together to raise money for a group of local people out of a job after the restaurant they worked at experienced historic flooding.

The Kansas City Originals, a group of independent restaurants and Mayor Sly James presented the co-owners of Coach’s with a $50,000 check Wednesday.

More than 80 restaurants combined to raise the money to help the restaurant’s employees and their families.

Coach’s Bar and Grill experienced historic flooding twice in the past month, and due to the damage, they will not be able to reopen the location at 103rd and Wornall. This left many without a job.

Coach’s owners, Brian and Chrissy, had gone in to work early Tuesday, July 27th when they heard about the flooding, trying to move things to higher ground. The rushing water burst through a wall and the water came gushing in. As it rose, so did they, eventually perching themselves in the ceiling until help arrived.