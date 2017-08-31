Buckle up- It’s football season

‘It’s Here!’

– Al Wallace- FOX 4 Sports

That’s right, it’s here. The real start of football season. The Chiefs close out their preseason tonight against Tennessee, the Kansas high schools kick off tonight, the Big 12 football season starts with Oklahoma State hosting Tulsa, and the baseball season is on the eve of September with the Royals behind the 8 ball ‘big time’ in dire hopes of a playoff spot.

This is the point and time of the year where different sports all collide on the calendar, and fans from everywhere can’t get enough. Thursday night, look for the Chiefs to play 2nd team and back-up players-only.

That’s important because the mandatory roster cuts down to 53 players, hits on Saturday, and the Chiefs open the NFL regular season a week from Thursday night in New England. Mizzou, K-State and KU all open their football seasons at home on Saturday, with the Tigers and Jayhawks both honoring their 2007 teams that battled for the top spot in the Big 12 North.

The Royals have Thursday off and open a weekend series Friday night in Minnesota. Speaking of the Twin Cities, that’s the Royals season started, and a month from now if you want to look back and wonder why the Royals missed the playoffs, consider this: they were swept in 7 different road series this season. At Minnesota, New York, Texas, Baltimore, Los Angeles, St. Louis and Cleveland. 7 series, no wins, 22 losses.

There are other reasons, but to me those road ‘sweeps’ really stick out. Who knows, the Royals may turn it around. I sure hope so, and a month from now, though it’s unlikely, it’s still possible they’ll be on the verge of a playoff berth. In the meantime, it’s here. Football season. So buckle up.