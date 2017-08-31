× Car chase that crossed into three cities ends in arrest

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A car chase that started in Blue Springs Thursday ended with one person in custody.

Police say the suspect stole a truck and trailer that belonged to Heritage Lawn & Garden. A Blue Springs officer spotted the stolen vehicle and trailer near Chipman Road and I-70. The officer followed it into Independence, where Independence officers joined in on the chase.

The chase eventually crossed into Kansas City, Mo., where the suspect tried turning into an alley but couldn’t because it was too tight.

The suspect almost hit a house, but stopped near a rose bush nearly three feet from the house.

The suspect then ran from police, but a Blue Springs police officer caught him.