In an effort to fix flooding concerns in KC, city council urges city manager to start regional plan for flood control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two city council members say Kansas City can't solve flooding along Indian Creek or the Blue River alone --that's why they want the city manager to work on a regional flood plan.

The Kansas City, City Council is expected to vote on a resolution Thursday ordering the city manager to start working on a regional plan for flood control. It would involve other cities and counties on both sides of the state line.

Councilmen Scott Taylor and Kevin McManus agree that there has been a lot of development in south Kansas City on both sides of the state line that affect the flow of water.

Fox 4 covered a news conference earlier this week held by the two councilmen urging city leaders to work with other cities to solve the flooding problem. They plan to introduce a resolution during Thursday's meeting.

Those in favor of a regional solution say what starts upstream in Kansas flows downstream into Missouri and rivers and creeks cross many city, county and state lines.

The Turkey Creek and Brush Creek flooding issue of 20 years ago was solved through construction changes, involving bi-state cooperation and millions of federal dollars .