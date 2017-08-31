Irish recipes for everyone excited about the Irish Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're gearing up for Kansas City's Irish Fest, you're going to want to try these Irish recipes from Brady's Public House.

Owner Shaun Brady visited the Fox 4 kitchen Thursday, Aug. 31 to share his recipe for jam and corned beef hash.

House Jam

Ingredients:

1 cup Blue Berries

1 cup Rasp Berries

1 cup Black Berries

2 cups Strawberries

2 Tbl Lemon Juice

1/4 Cup Sugar

1/2 Orange{ juice/zest}

Directions:

• Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan

• Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook 25min

• Smash the berrys with a potato masher to break up any large bits of fruit.

Shaun Brady's Irish Scones

Ingredients:

4 cups Flour

4 tablespoon Sugar

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1.5 teaspoons Salt

1/2 stick unsalted butter small dice

1.75 cups Buttermilk

1 Whole egg

2 Egg yolk

1 teaspoons Orange zest

1 cup Raisins

¼ cup Apple Juice

¼ cup Orange Juice

1 egg yolk to brush the scones before baking.

Directions:

• In a small pot add Raisins ,apple and orange juice place on medium heat for a couple of minutes until raisins plump up. Set aside to cool down.

• Combine all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

• Cut the butter into the mixed dried ingredients.

• Add raisins to dry ingredients.

• Mix whole egg and egg yolk to buttermilk mix together

• Mix wet and dry ingredients together hold back some of the liquid you might not need it all.

• Roll out to about 1/2inch

• Using a large cookie cutter cut out scones place on a baking tray brush with egg yolk.

• Pre heat oven to 375

• Bake for 15 /20 minutes

• Bake until golden Brown.

• Enjoy with homemade Jam and whipped cream

Steak & Guinness Pie

Ingredients:

• 2 lbs Beef strip (inch cubes)

• 1/2 cup carrots ( ½ inch dice)

• 1/4 cup onion (1/2 inch dice)

• 1/4 cup celery (1/2 inch dice)

• 1/4 mushrooms ( quartered)

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic

• 1 sprig thyme

• 1 sprig rosemary

• 1 cans Guinness beer

• 1/2 cups flour

• 2 cups beef demi

• Salt and pepper

• Water as needed

Directions:

In large pan brown off beef strip, add flour and create a roux with fat from beef and flour. Deglaze the pan with Guinness. Add demi and let simmer until beef is just tender. Water may be added to help in the cooking process. Season with salt and pepper, Add vegatables and herbs and continue cooking until vegetables are fork tender. Remove from heat place in a pie dish top with puff pastry and bake till golden brown.

