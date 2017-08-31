Jury convicts Liberty man of murdering his wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Jurors deliberated for less than four hours Thursday before convicting Tom Santamaria of first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

According to court documents, Tom told his best friend that his wife, Yuvett, was involved with another man and wanted a divorce. He allegedly also said he planned on choking her to death.

Kansas City police found his wife dead in the couple's home in March of 2015.

Police say they found Tom Santamaria covered in blood and sleeping in a nearby bed.

He faces life without parole.