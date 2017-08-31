× KC Forum: Trafficking, Sickle Cell and Ataxia Fundraiser

2017-35 In this week’s KC FORUM, you may not realize it but human trafficking is an issue in the metro and we learn how to help make people aware. Several members of one family have a disease called Ataxia and they want to find a cure so they’re raising money for research. Another health related topic this week is sickle cell; we learn what it is and how it can be managed.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders