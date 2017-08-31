× Man describes new FDA-approved gene therapy for leukemia that changed his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FDA has announced the approval of a leukemia treatment that it considers to be the first gene therapy cleared for the U.S. market.

The treatment, ‘Kymriah’ is an additional option for patients who haven’t had success with first-line drugs.

It contains a patient’s own, genetically modified immune cells, reprogrammed to recognize and kill the cancer.

Kymriah is aimed at treating relapses in B-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common type of cancer among children. The treatment costs $475,000.

Drug maker Novartis says patients who don’t respond after a month won’t be charged.

FOX 4’s Marcus Officer spoke on Thursday to a 28-year-old man named Luke, who received the treatment after having leukemia when he was younger and then faced a relapse.

He described the process and how the immune cells taken from his body and then put back in about a month later changed his life and health. Look for their conversation Thursday evening on FOX 4 News at 5 p.m., fox4kc.com and the fox4kc app.