Metro organizations offer variety of ways to help Houston area in aftermath of Harvey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- How can you help Houston? Many people have seen the news out of Southeast Texas and they're trying to figure out how to help in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

You could say that the humanity in all of this is a silver lining of the storm; so many people want to help, but not everyone can jump in the car and make the 12-hour drive to Houston. Here are a few ways you can help from Kansas City.

You can make a donation at any of the 51-metro wide Price Chopper grocery stores when you're paying for your groceries. There are scan sheets at each register, and a shopper can select to add a $1, $5, or $10 donation to their bill. As of Thursday afternoon, people had donated more than $13,000.

If you'd rather buy items to give, you can drop them off at Score Sports Bar & Grill at 9100 E 35th Street South in Independence. Organizer David Zamora and Score owner Lori Burroughs are collecting material donations and driving them down to Houston this weekend or early next week. They hosted a "Party for the People" Thursday with live entertainment until 1:30 a.m. with plans to fill a trailer with supplies.

Zamora said, "We just can’t imagine not being able to brush our teeth for two or three days. Then when we hear they’re charging them $12-$15 for a case of water, that’s just wrong."

Burroughs said, "We’ve got a lot of people that have already loaded into the bar that started last night and this morning."

A group of Blue Springs realtors are also planning a drive down to the Lone Star State. They're accepting donations until September 8 at Premium Realty Group at 1606 SW State Route 7 in Blue Springs.

Wendi Elkins said, "We already have a big group of people that we reach out to so we got online and just blasted Facebook and all places."

The social media presence has been critical in spreading the word about the material needs, but if you can't get online, you don't have the money to donate, or you can't make the drive to Houston, you can help from right here in Kansas City by donating blood.

Donor Stephanie Marriott said it cost her "nothing. My lunch hour, and that's it." She continued, "Everybody has something that they can give, especially right now when you compare your lives to Texas."

The Community Blood Center, at 4040 Main Street in Kansas City, sent blood and platelets earlier this week, but Executive Director David Graham said, "As they need more, we’ll all pull together and make sure they have it, but it’s because donors come out and donate. There is no other substitute for donated blood. "

Email Megan Dillard at megan.dillard@wdaftv4.com to share information about donation location or relief efforts in your area.