More than 300 students in Olathe School District walk through unique exhibit to learn how the body works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Students at one elementary school took an interactive approach Thursday to learning about the body.

Body Venture came to Bentwood Elementary in the Olathe School District.

The Kansas Department of Education sends this unique exhibit to schools across the state every year to help students better understand nutrition and how it affects their bodies.

Kids sit in a mouth or inside a head as Olathe East senior athletes teach them the different parts of the body. They also learn how food affects performance.

"We have students who really don't understand how nutrition impacts them as a learner," Bentwood Elementary Principal Dr. Cathy McDonald. "This is an opportunity for them to have the science part but it's so cool, how can they not enjoy learning about the body and what it will do to them to be a good, healthy eater."

More than 300 kids went through the exhibit Thursday. Bentwood is one of eleven schools Body Venture will visit this school year.