North Kansas City High School kicks off drive to help some of the tiniest victims of Harvey

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With all the rain that's fallen in Texas people across the metro are wondering what they can do to help.

From donating money to donating supplies, Fox 4's Kerri Stowell traveled to North Kansas City to learn more on a new effort the high school is behind.

The student council at North Kansas City High School kicked off a new campaign Thursday to collect baby supplies to send to Texas.

They want to collect items that aren't covered by federal and state relief agencies such as diapers, wipes, formula, bottles and blankets. The student council put bins out to gather the items and they're already filling up.

Students will collect items through Friday, Sept. 8. Anyone can drop items off at the high school.

"We brought it in front of the kids and our selfless, amazing student body just said this would be a great thing. And, at a day's end we already have some things in the bins, which is awesome," Student Council Co-Sponsor Patrick O'Keefe said.

Tap here or the image below for directions to North Kansas City High School.