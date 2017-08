Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon returns to the genre that made her a star. The actress tells Fox 4's Shawn Edwards why she decided to bring back the romantic comedy and why she is a huge Kansas City Royals fan.

In "Home Again" Witherspoon is a recently separated mother of two who starts a new life in Los Angeles, which is complicated by her decision to house three young, charismatic guys.