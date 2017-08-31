× Son of Harrisonville Schools superintendent on leave for alleged inappropriate contact with student

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — FOX 4 is learning more about the Harrisonville School District staff member accused of having inappropriate contact with a female student. That suspected staff member is the son of the district superintendent.

Joe Dahman began working in the school district in August 2015, according to the current staff directory. It lists his position as ‘ISS/Focus’ at Harrisonville High School. In many high schools, ‘ISS’ stands for in-school suspension.

Joe’s father, Frank Dahman, became the superintendent of Harrisonville Schools in July 2015.

The school district and police said on Wednesday that they are looking into allegations first made last Friday, but provided no further information, citing an ongoing investigation.

The school board sent a letter to FOX 4 on Wednesday that said the district learned of the allegations Friday and immediately contacted law enforcement along with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division. So far, Joe Dahman has not been arrested, nor charged according to online records.

In the letter, School Board President R.J. Knox said the district is limited in the information it can provide until the matter has been properly investigated. The full letter is posted at the bottom of this article.

“The district remains committed to protecting our students and ensuring that they have a safe learning environment. We take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and will continue to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations,” Knox added.

