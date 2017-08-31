Students, parents react to news Harrisonville teacher being investigated for inappropriate contact is superintendent’s son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- A Harrisonville High School teacher is under investigation for inappropriate contact with at least one student. FOX 4 has learned that high school teacher is the Harrisonville School District Superintendent Frank Dahman's son, Joe Dahman.

The 2009 Harrisonville High Homecoming King returned to his alma mater after a stint on American Idol in 2012 while he was playing football at Missouri Western State University. He also made it to "Hollywood Week" on the show in 2016 where he was listed as a coach.

“It’s a parent's dream to have your children do this well," Frank Dahman said in a 2012 FOX 4 interview.

Frank Dahman was named Superintendent of Harrisonville Schools in July of 2015. His son was announced as a teacher and football coach a month later.

Dahman has yet to comment on his son's administrative leave. School Board President R.J. Knox said in a statement the district first learned of the situation Friday.

Sunday Frank Dahman retweeted the following: "We've all been given second & third chances before; be sure to pass that same opportunity along to someone else. Compassion over judgement."

“I just think it’s pretty gross," Harrisonville High senior Mason Bennett said of the allegations.

“You come to school, you are supposed to feel pretty safe. Since it happened here locally probably would raise some concern for people I would suppose," Harrisonville High senior Chase Laizure said.

Parents say they learned of the allegations first through the news. Some have wondered whether the district has been slow to release information because the investigation involves the Superintendent’s son.

"I’m hoping it didn’t have anything to do with it, I’m hoping they can just get to the bottom of it, because you never know things can get blown up and I want to hear the facts," Amy Sedler, a mother of a Harrisonville High freshman, said.

No arrests or charges have been made during the ongoing investigation