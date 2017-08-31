Wayside Waifs volunteers drove for nearly 26 hours to help Louisiana shelter clear out kennels, make room for pets displaced after Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two Wayside Waifs volunteers drove 13-hours through the night to help a Louisiana pet shelter clear all their kennels and make room for pets displaced during Harvey.

The volunteers returned from Gray, La., around 4:45 a.m. with 44 different animals from a shelter there. These pets were not lost during the Hurricane -- they actually were already at a shelter in southern Louisiana, ready for adoption.

Volunteers left Tuesday night and drove all night to Louisiana and filled up their vans with dogs.

Wayside Waifs is not the only animal shelter stepping up in this time of need. Shelters from New Jersey and other parts of the country are also taking in hundreds of homeless animals from shelters down south. The hope is to keep pets separated from their owners close to home so their owners search for them.

While it is unclear how many pets were lost during this hurricane, 250,000 were either displaced or died during Hurricane Katrina.

These animals will be up for adoption soon. You can learn more about them on the Wayside Waifs website.