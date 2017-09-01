× As DACA decision looms, many in the metro anxiously awaiting news from White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White House says the decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is coming on Tuesday. People here in the metro are watching closely.

“It`s scary, because DACA has provided us with Social Security, being able to get a driver`s license, and us being able to get better jobs,” said 28-year-old Pascual Murguia, who was born in Mexico.

His parents brought him to America when he was just 3 years old.

“I`ve been here for 25 years, and I have no problems with the police, I have never done anything I`m not supposed to, and I believe that we`ve really shown that we`re good people to the community and we should be given the option to stay here,” Murguia said.

Murguia has a wife and four kids here. As he waits for the announcement from President Donald Trump about whether he will get rid of DACA, his future, along with nearly 800,000 others, is up in the air.

“They went through background checks, they`ve shown that they`re not criminals, they`ve shown they`ve been in the country for a long time, they came here when they were kids, they`re really just not the kind of people that we should be trying to deport,” said immigration attorney Jonathan Willmoth.

Willmoth says many of these people who have DACA have been here since they were babies, and getting rid of the program could break up families.

“There are a lot of people who have DACA, who may have some other benefit they are eligible for, but it may be more difficult to get, may take more time, may require them to leave the country for a period of time, and so there are a lot of people who may have forgone doing something else because they had DACA,” Willmoth added.

“With DACA, I feel like I`m an American, I have all the privileges that Americans have, and it is kind of insulting, because we work hard every day like everybody else, and all we want is the opportunity that everybody else has,” added Murguia.

“The people who applied did so believing that their information would not lead to them being picked up and deported,” Willmoth said.

President Trump’s deadline to make a decision is Tuesday.