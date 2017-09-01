Football game between Park Hill and Park Hill South called early due to fight, crowd safety issues

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted 10:16 pm, September 1, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:39PM, September 1, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A fight led to a high school football game being called off early Friday night between rivals Park Hill and Park Hill South.

The fight happened at Park Hill District Stadium, where the game ended with Park Hill beating Park Hill South 42-0. The district officially says that crowd safety was the reason the game was called.

There were rumors of a stabbing, but both police and the district said there was no confirmation of a stabbing, and no victim was found. There were no reported arrests either.

FOX 4's Robert Townsend reports that there were seven fights in all, but the crowd had dispersed for the most part before 10:30 p.m. A police officer told Townsend that both parents and students were fighting.