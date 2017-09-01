× FOX 4 reminds community ‘You Matter’ during September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each year, more than 41,000 individuals die by suicide. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a time to share resources and join together by sharing struggles and experiences as we work to bring light to the darkness and combat the stigma of depression and mental illness.

Those who suffer from mental illness and those left behind after a loved one dies by suicide often feel lost. Shame and stigma prevent them from talking openly. During September, but also during the other 11 months of the year, FOX 4 wants to remind our community that ‘You Matter’ and that there are resources available to help you.

During the coming months, FOX 4 news anchors and reporters will be participating in several events meant to raise funds and increase awareness during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and beyond. See the list below. We hope to see you there.

14th Annual Remembrance Walk

September 10th – Loose Park – 51st and Wornall

Matt Stewart, emcee – Suicide Awareness Survivor Support Walk

www. ass-mokan.com/Sass-walk/

Speak Up Walk

September 17th – Ironwoods Park Ampitheatre, 14701 Mission Rd., Leawood KS

Abby Eden, emcee – raising awareness of mental illness and reducing its stigma

https://www.firstgiving.com/jfskc/speak-up-walk-2017

Out of the Darkness Walk – Greater KC

October 7th– Berkley Riverfront Park, KC

Nick Vasos, emcee

https://us.eventbu.com/kansas-city/2017-out-of-darkness-walk-greater-kansas-chapter-ks-mo/1937232

2017 Night of Hope- Pathway to Hope, Gala Fundraiser

October 19th – Sheraton Overland Park

Mark Alford, Master of Ceremony

https://www.pathwaytohope.org/events/2017-night-of-hope/

ReDiscover Take a Bite Out of Stigma

November 3rd – The Gallery, KCMO

Mark Alford, Master of Ceremony

http://rediscovermh.org/sponsor.pdf