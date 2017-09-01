× Hunt for gunman after two police officers shot north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A suspect who shot two police officers in St. Louis Friday afternoon is still on the run. According to FOX 2 in St. Louis, police have a name of the person and are sending it out over police dispatch. They are looking for a 2003 tan van with Illinois plates. FOX 2 reported police had surrounded a townhouse in the area.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 14th and Cass in downtown St. Louis.

One police officer was shot in the leg. The other officer was shot in the arm and leg. The condition of both officers was uncertain, but at one point they were listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are not known at this time. The scene of the shooting is secure. Police are also investigating a silver car in the area. Look for more updates on FOX 4 newscasts and continuing coverage here on fox2now.com.