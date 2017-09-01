Is “Patti Cake$” money? “I Do…Until I Don’t” promising? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Can a rap movie and a raunchy rom-com help revive the stagnant box office as the summer movie season ends? Don't spend your money until you watch Shawn and Russ as they hand out the popcorn bags!

1) PATTI CAKE$ (R)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

A white, plus-sized female rapper from a depressed New Jersey suburb may be the most unlikely movie lead of the year. In “Patti Cake$,” Australian actress Danielle Macdonald plays a young woman derisively called ‘Dumbo’ who tries to make her mark by entering a rap contest.

SHAWN

It's HUSTLE & FLOW meets 8 MILE. Unfortunately, the shft in tone kill's the movie's momentum. Loved the lead. She can actually rap. But overall, you've seen it all before.

RUSS

Macdonald is very good and the movie initially strikes a realistically gritty, R-rated tone. But “Patti Cake$” succumbs to some “Rocky”-type movie clichés that prevent it from being a complete success.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) I DO...UNTIL I DON'T (R)

The Film Arcade

RUSS

And speaking of clichés, the romantic comedy “I Do…Until I Don’t” has its share as well. A terrific cast that includes Ed Helms, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser, Wyatt Cenac and Amber Heard lends able support to the talented Lake Bell who wrote, produced, directed and stars in this raunchy but sentimental sitcom.

Dolly Wells plays a British documentarian who recruits some married couples to prove her theory that marriage is an outdated institution. Although its heart is in the right place, “I Do…Until I Don’t” is a movie about contemporary marriage that seems divorced from reality.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: Did Not Screen

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: Also opening this week, Oscar-winners Alicia Vikander and Christoph Waltz star in “Tulip Fever,” a romantic costume drama written by Tom Stoppard set in 17th Century Amsterdam. “Columbus” is a romantic drama starring John Cho as a Korean book translator who is stranded in a small American town. James Franco stars in a horror/bank heist movie, “The Vault.” “Lemon” is an absurdist comic drama about a struggling actor and his dysfunctional relationships. “Menashe” is a drama set amidst the New York’s Hasidic Jewish community. The Irish-American film festival takes place during KC Irish Fest Sept. 1-3rd at Crown Center. More info is available at kcirishfest.com. The 26th annual Latin American Film Festival begins Sept. 2nd at the Rio Theatre in Overland Park. Information is available at fineartsgroup.com.

