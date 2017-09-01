× Local skin doctor creating wearable sun damage app

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — There’s a doctor in Riverside who’s launching an unusual campaign to fight a deadly disease, and it’s certainly not anything they teach in medical school.

Dr. Brian Matthys is a dermatologist who’s creating a new app to prevent skin cancer.

“We lose the city of Parkville, in this country, about every four months,” Dr. Matthys said, as a way to put perspective on the more than 13,000 deaths annually from skin cancer.

And what’s driving Dr. Matthys to develop a new wearable wrist app (similar to a Fitbit) is that skin cancer is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer.

“You count calories, you count sugar, you count carbs. You might as well count minutes of sun exposure because it’s all affecting you.”

The product, ‘Eclipse RX’, is still in development with the help of three local tech design firms.

“It will track the UV rays every 15 seconds. It will track the numbers, and we have a calculation that will help us know how long you can be outside before you would have some damage.”

Matthys can’t give a target date for when ‘Eclipse RX’ will be available, but he’s hoping sooner rather than later.

“In the last two days I’ve seen four melanomas. I had a patient today that has melanoma that spread all through his body and he’s probably going to die because of his mole on his back,” Matthys said.

“As a dermatologist I’m just not wired to just keep treating it. I have got to do something more. I just feel like that’s my calling, if you will.”