Mark Alford takes moment to thank Meteorologist Karli Ritter for helping his mom escape Harvey safely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A sweet moment shared on air between Mark Alford and Meteorologist Karli Ritter touched hearts all over Kansas City Friday morning.

As the 8 a.m. newscast kicked off Mark took a moment to thank Karli for helping his mother stay safe when Harvey hit Texas. (You can watch that moment in the video player above.)

"You gave her the advice that prompted me to convince her to leave Houston ahead of the storm," Mark said.

As Karli stood nearly speechless, Mark explained that Karli's warning helped his mom get to Dallas safely before the storm hit. His oldest son then drove to Dallas to pick her up and bring her back to Kansas City to stay. They finally arrived back in Kansas City at 2 a.m. Friday.

Mark said when he went to meet them in the driveway the first thing his mom said was, "Please tell Karli thank you."

"I just love that his momma paid attention," Karli said reflecting on what Mark said. "Because I won't sensationalize it. If I say leave or take cover, I truly mean it."

The sweet moment the two shared comes just two days after the morning crew became emotional while sharing how everyone can help those Harvey has impacted. You can watch that moment in the video player below.

How you can help the survivors of Tropical Storm Harvey

Price Choppers across the metro are holding an in-store donation drive with FOX 4 and American Red Cross through September 17.

You can purchase shirts with the KC/TX logo on the FOX 4 Store to benefit Heart to Heart International. Shirts are $20 with $10 going to Heart to Heart International’s efforts to help the survivors. The shirts are available under the Apparel tab.

You can text 90999 for a $10 donation to the American Red Cross (this charge will appear on your next phone bill).

You can purchase a Heart to Heart hygiene kit.

Texans football star JJ Watt also has a YouCaring page set up to benefit the victims of Harvey.