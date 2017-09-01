× Police respond to activity along 71-Highway near 75th Street, find motorcycle driver shot in the wrist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after finding a shooting victim at 71-Highway and 75th Street early Friday morning.

According to a Kansas City, Mo., police dispatcher, a witness called 911 around 4 a.m. after noticing a car and motorcycle pulled over and someone lying in the street.

When police arrived on the scene they discovered that the person on the motorcycle had been shot in the wrist. The victim has non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unclear where the shooting happened and what led up to the shooting. It is also unclear whether the car was involved in the shooting or just someone who pulled over to help.

Fox 4 is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.