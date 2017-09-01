Show your school spirit with Handmade in the Heartland’s game day puffcorn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're headed to a tailgate or watch party this weekend as college football kicks off its season, try this recipe from Handmade in the Heartland's Angela Muir to show your school spirit and delight your sweet tooth. Should we mention that it only takes a few minute to make, too!

Ingredients:

1 bag Chester's Puffcorn, butter flavored

1/2 lb Almond Bark (half of a 1 lb package)

Sprinkles of your choice

Instructions:

Melt the almond bark according to package instructions. Pour the puffcorn into a large bowl, dump melted almond bark on top of it. Mix with a spatula until the puff corn is well coated. Pour sprinkles of your choice over top and mix one last time. Dump out the coated, sprinkled puff corn onto a nonstick surface like a Demarle at Home Roul'Pat(my favorite!) or parchment paper and let cool and harden. Serve in a bowl at a party or make individual bags to deliver to friends!Enjoy!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.