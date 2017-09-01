× Two Film Fests add to KC’s Labor Day celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo —

The Kansas City Irish Festival has announced the inaugural edition of the Kansas City Irish Film Festival, curated by KC-based film production company Elk’s Pride Pictures and sponsored by Musical Theater Heritage. Mr. Matthew Dunehoo of Elk’s Pride was approached with the idea of curating a festival of films by Ronan Collins, who is responsible for programming the comedy component of the fest.

The mix of short and feature films programmed herein vary by genre, but are all similar in that they each either have themes pertaining to life in Ireland, were filmed in Ireland or were written and directed by Irish citizens living abroad. Mr. Dunehoo currently curates the FIRST FRIDAY FILM FESTIVAL, a recurring short film festival every first Friday, headquartered at MTH and featuring short film work from KC-area filmmakers and that of filmmakers from around the world. Ms. Maggie Fagan of Tile Films in Ireland, and Ms. Eileen Bell of Enterprise Ireland assisted in curating this year’s program for KCIFF.

More information is available at http://kcirishfest.com/experience/film

The 26th Latin American Film Festival begins Sept. 2nd at the Rio Theatre.

There will be 5 films on Saturday mornings at the Rio Theatre with a guest speaker to follow each film for a Q/A.

More information is available at fineartsgroup.com.